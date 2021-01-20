HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,412.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $7,412.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,431.11 or 1.00298020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00332231 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.28 or 0.00574664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00160983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004130 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

