Huami (NYSE:HMI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.81. 737,613 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 476,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $907.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $329.19 million during the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Huami by 54.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huami during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huami (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

