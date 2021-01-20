Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,560,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 15,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

HTHT stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,005,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,065,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,069,000 after acquiring an additional 621,334 shares during the period.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.