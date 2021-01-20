Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.11. 2,774,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,227,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.53.

Several analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.