Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.83.

HUBB stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.47. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,341.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

