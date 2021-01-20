Hubii Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.81 Million (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 77.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Hubii Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded up 81.8% against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network (HBT) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.