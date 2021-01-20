Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 887,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 284,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

