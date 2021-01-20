Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,968 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Humana worth $36,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM opened at $407.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.26. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

