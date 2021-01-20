Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.74). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $6.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at $123,882,468.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,459,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,256,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

HGEN opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $33.95.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.