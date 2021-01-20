Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 13.2%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) was up 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.64. Approximately 1,191,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 690,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock worth $4,075,089. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the third quarter worth $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

