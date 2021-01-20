HUNT (HUNT) Trading 21.8% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $12.61 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

