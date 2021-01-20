Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $34,557.88

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $34,557.88 or 0.99384251 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $166.23 million and approximately $3,242.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

