Huobi Token Trading Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $300.00 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,094,192 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

