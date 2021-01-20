Hydro Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $3.91 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.63 or 0.03897070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

