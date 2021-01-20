Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Market Cap Reaches $37,733.01

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $37,733.01 and $147.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Speed Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Speed Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

