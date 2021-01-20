HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $6,223.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00050394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00073198 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00255631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064097 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

