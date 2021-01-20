Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $613.00

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €613.00 ($721.18) and last traded at €598.00 ($703.53), with a volume of 11529 shares. The stock had previously closed at €608.00 ($715.29).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €486.00 ($571.76) price objective on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €509.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €472.98.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

