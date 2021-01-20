I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 7.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $53.05. 320,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 309,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,767,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,882,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

