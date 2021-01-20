iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.19 Per Share (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.19 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

IAG stock opened at C$58.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$30.38 and a one year high of C$76.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

