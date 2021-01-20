IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB set a $4.75 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

IAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. 113,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,193,219. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

