IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.91

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 22014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBG. Pi Financial increased their target price on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian increased their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

The stock has a market cap of C$309.38 million and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IBI Group Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

