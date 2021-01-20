iBTC Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. iBTC has a market capitalization of $17,366.15 and approximately $69.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iBTC has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

iBTC Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,993,999 coins. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Coin Trading

iBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.