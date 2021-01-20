ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Reaches $4.76 on Major Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $15,735.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $4.76 or 0.00013629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

ichi.farm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

