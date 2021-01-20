Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.05

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 303007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Ichor alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,606,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,694,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $9,061,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.