Iconic Token (ICNQ) One Day Volume Tops $1,831.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.42 million and $1,831.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Iconic Token Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

