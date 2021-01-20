Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00005853 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $104.19 million and approximately $276,652.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

