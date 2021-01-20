Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 562,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 312,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.