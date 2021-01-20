Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) rose 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 562,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 312,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power accounts for approximately 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

