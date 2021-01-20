Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Trading Up 20.5%

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were up 20.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,242,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 323,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Research analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,292.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

