IDEX Market Capitalization Tops $19.49 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and $1.05 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00521675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.08 or 0.03844173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00013165 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.