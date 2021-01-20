IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,019,000 after acquiring an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 492.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 in the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $494.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,421. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $516.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.