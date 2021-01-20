IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Shares Down 10.3%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95. 355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.08.

IEH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to military, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

