IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $713.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00060609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.00539225 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.