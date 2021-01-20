IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 11.3%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 635,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 681,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on IMAC in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

