ImageCash Market Cap Tops $33,345.19 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $33,345.19 and approximately $39,598.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00049783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00119927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00258078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064653 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,179,482 coins and its circulating supply is 5,060,482 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using US dollars.

