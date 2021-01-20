IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.73

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

