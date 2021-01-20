Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 200,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 128,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

IMNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Immunome alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.