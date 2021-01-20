ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) Trading Up 8.7%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA)’s share price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$20.60 and last traded at C$20.60. Approximately 52,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 58,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.95.

The company has a market cap of C$345.30 million and a P/E ratio of -114.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73.

Get ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) alerts:

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) (CVE:IPA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.76 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune, and naive phage display production and screening; transgenic animals and multispecies antibody discovery; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR (shark) antibody manufacturing; DNA cloning, protein and antibody downstream processing, purification in gram scale levels, and characterization and validation; antibody engineering; transient and stable cell line generation; antibody optimization and humanization; hybridoma production with screening and clone-picking; cryopreservation; affinity measurements, functional assays, and epitope mapping and binning; and modeling, design, and manufacturing of custom antigen.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.