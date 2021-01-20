Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) Shares Down 0.7%

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L) (LON:IHR) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108.25 ($1.41). Approximately 255,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 440,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 23.81 and a quick ratio of 23.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 108.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £310.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

About Impact Healthcare REIT plc (IHR.L)

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

