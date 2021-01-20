Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.88.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.80. 1,088,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$35.03. The firm has a market cap of C$19.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.39.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

