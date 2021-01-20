IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.63. 154,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 138,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.15.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.