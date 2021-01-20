IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.43 and last traded at C$4.63. 154,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 138,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.69.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 4th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$310.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.15.
About IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV)
IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.
