IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth $17,760,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of IMV by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the third quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMV by 4,036.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of IMV by 143.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMV opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. IMV has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. IMV had a negative net margin of 9,661.54% and a negative return on equity of 180.04%. On average, analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

