Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 9,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $870,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,784,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $2,623,104.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,600 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $2,197,788.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,855,528.00.

NARI stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.05. 791,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NARI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $198,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

