Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 10,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 835,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after buying an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 97.9% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 465,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

