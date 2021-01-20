Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.09. 5,593,477 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 1,525,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

