InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.07 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 289,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 482,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink raised InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Get InflaRx alerts:

The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 173,361 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of InflaRx by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.