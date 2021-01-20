Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $461.55

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $461.55 and traded as high as $541.20. Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at $522.80, with a volume of 1,760,670 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The company has a market cap of £7.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 550.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

