(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.15 ($10.77).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

