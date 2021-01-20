Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Raised to $51.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IR. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. 5,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,039. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,686 shares of company stock worth $5,399,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 889,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

