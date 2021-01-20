INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Trading 8.2% Higher

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $26.85. 287,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 269,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $361.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $2,578,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $1,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

