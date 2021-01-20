Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INGXF. CIBC raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $25.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

INGXF stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.88 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

